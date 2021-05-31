Three Veterans finally laid to rest with an interment ceremony

WEBB CITY, MO – Three Jasper County Veterans were finally laid to rest this morning.

“Joplin’s American Legion Post 13” held an interment ceremony at “Mount Hope Cemetery” in Webb City.

Those veterans were Jimmy Bryant, Thomas Brunson, and Jimmy Smart.

All three passed away anywhere from 5 to 16 years ago.

Unfortunately, their cremains had been unclaimed since their deaths.

“What is important to us is a post that gives last respect to our fallen brothers and make sure that they’re interned correctly.” Says Patrick Tuttle, Vice Commander of American Legion 13.

“Now when they’re buried for having done their service and that’s a recognition that they’ll have for eternity.” Says Sen. Bill White, (R) 32nd District.

Legion officials held a similar ceremony for three veterans back in 2019.

The hope is to make this an annual “Memorial Day” event.