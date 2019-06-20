Three teens arrested for breaking into four CJ Schools

Christian Conrad, 19, of Galena

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —

Three teens are under arrest after a break in on campus in Carl Junction Tuesday.

Police say it started when a key fob for CJ Schools was taken from a local home. A 19-year-old and two juveniles then broke into four Carl Junction Schools, taking cash and products. Surveillance video helped identify the two younger suspects who were former students, and all three were under arrest by the end of the day.

Christian Conrad, 19, of Galena, is charged with four counts of 2nd Degree Burglary.

Authorities have not released the names of the juveniles taken into custody.