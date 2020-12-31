Three SWMO school districts make top 60 in MO

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Three Southwest Missouri school districts are listed in the top 60 in the 2021 best school districts in Missouri list by the group “niche-dot-com.”

The Webb City School District ranks highest at number 22. Carl Junction comes in at number 39. And McDonald County School District sits at number 57. Ranking is based on analysis of statistics like state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and public school district ratings.

It also factors in millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.