Three Sears stores to close in Missouri

(Missourinet)— Sears is pulling the plug on three of its Missouri stores. The company plans to close its locations in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau, eastern Missouri’s St. Peters and western Missouri’s Independence.

The company is closing more than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores as it continues to struggle after emerging from bankruptcy.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin around August 15. The stores are anticipated to call it quits in late October.

Sears says eligible workers will be offered severance pay.