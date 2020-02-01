Three Scholarships Awarded at Annual High School Basketball Tournament

MIAMI, Ok. – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) recently held the 75th annual High School Basketball Tournament in January. The event is one of NEO’s largest recruiting events of the year, with over 1,000 players, cheerleaders, and student fans traveling to campus.

“We are able to draw so many students from various locations to NEO and showcase our beautiful campus,” said Elsie Grover, director of recruitment. “During this year’s tournament, we were able to collect over 200 seniors’ contact information. This will allow us to invite them to other NEO events and build connections for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.”

Along with the opportunity to tour NEO and meet with campus officials, three students were selected to receive $600 Viking Scholarships.

Autumn Demarco from Wyandotte, Oklahoma was awarded on Thursday, January 23rd.

Justin Haskell from Welch, Oklahoma was awarded on Friday, January 24th.

Jonathan Estes from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was awarded on Saturday, January 25th.

This year, 48 teams traveled from throughout the four-state area to compete in six divisions. The Braggs boys defeated Afton by 7 points in the Blue Boys Division.

The Oklahoma Bible girls defeated Nowata by 10 points to win the Blue Girls Division.

The Roland boys repeated as the Gold Boys Division champions by defeating Nowata by 11 points.

The Girls of the Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Homeschools had 9 points over Fairland to win the Gold Girls Division.

The boys from New School blew past Mingo Valley to claim the Norse Boys Division by 35 points.

St. Paul defeated Mingo Valley by 5 points to win the Norse Girls Division.

For complete scores from the event or for more information on next year’s 76th Annual High School Basketball Tournament, contact Lisa Severe at LSevere@neo.edu.