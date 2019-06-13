Three people arrested, search continues for another suspect in Pittsburg drive-by shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Three people are arrested and police are still looking for one suspect related to a drive-by shooting back on June 3rd.

Alex Harmon, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested Thursday morning at the city's judicial center. Jessie Thomas, 21, of Girard, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at a residence on 4th Street in Pittsburg. They are both facing felony criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling and felony criminal damage. They are being held at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office on a $100,000 bond each. Meanwhile, Garon Worrell, 18, of Pittsburg, was arrested in connection to the incident the day of the shooting.

Police are still searching for Nicholas Chase, 20, of Mulberry, Kansas. He is wanted for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage. Chase is considered armed and should not be approached

The arrests stem from reports of a drive-by shooting back on June 3rd around 3:40 in the morning at 313 East 20th Street. When Pittsburg Police arrived, they found shell casings in the alleyway behind the location and bullet holes in the residence. No one was home at the time.

If you have any information on Nicholas Chase's whereabouts, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.



