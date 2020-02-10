Three Oklahoma schools to be gifted $100,000 fitness center

OKLAHOMA — As of February 10th, 2020, Governor Kevin Stitt announced that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected the State of Oklahoma to receive three $100,000 fitness centers through their 2020 DON’T QUIT! campaign.

“To improve outcomes in Oklahoma, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am excited to work with NFGFC to offer this great opportunity to our elementary and middle schools across the state, and I look forward to seeing how these state-of-the-art facilities will help to move the needle in improving the health outcomes for the next generation of Oklahomans.”

NFGFC will deliver the fitness centers to three Oklahoma elementary or middle schools.

School nominations are currently being accepted and will run through Friday, March 20, 2020.

Schools interested in applying for a fitness center can fill out a short application along with a written essay or video.

To download an application and get more information, visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/.

