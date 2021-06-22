Three non-profits each received a $50,000 check to help with future goals

JOPLIN, MO – Grants were awarded today to three local non-profits from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society.

A private luncheon took place at Missouri Southern State University where the KCU dental school, community support services of Missouri, and the alliance of Southwest Missouri all received a check close to $50,000 to help them in their future goals.

While J.C.F.’s goal is to provide a big impact for non-profits, their chairman, Bryan Vowels, says he couldn’t be happier to help them out.

“We’re just happy to join up with these organizations and being a part of it. To help them give back, to make a difference in our community, so we just have the best community to live in, so we’re just excited to be apart of it.” Says Vowels.

“I’m very pleased with the fact we were able to almost complete our goal. And this means a great deal I think to the oral health and indeed the general health of the Joplin community and the areas around it.” Says Rudy Farber, KCU Dental Chairman of the Fundraising Committee.

Farber adds this donation will help the dental school in teaching approximately 320 students.