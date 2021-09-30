Three Missouri universities see changes in enrollment this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — At Missouri Southern, administrators say enrollment is down more than 13% this year.

Right now, nearly 4500 students are enrolled in classes at MSSU. That’s down 13.6% from last year. The university also launched several new programs and initiatives this year.

This is the first semester students have been able to use the MoSo merit scholarship. It’s for first-time freshmen.

276 freshmen will be awarded nearly 1 million dollars this academic year. The university also launched the new Global Leaders Program.

Meanwhile, Crowder College has seen a 5% decrease in both credit hours and students. The school reported 3,989 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester, taking just under 38,000 credit hours. That’s compared to nearly 4200 students and nearly 40,000 credit hours in the fall of 2020.

In Nevada, Cottey College announces an incoming freshman class of 135 students. A 12% increase over first-time freshmen last fall. The total student population represents 34 states and 17 different countries.