Three McDonald County kids now in protective custody

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say three missing McDonald County kids found in Iowa Thursday are now in protective custody.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, Siah Casillas, 4, Sadiah Noor, 20 months and Intisar Mahamed, 7 months are safe. The sheriff says someone dropped the kids off to a family friend in Des Moines. The person who had the children called authorities Thursday night notifying them where the kids were. The children are expected to remain in protective custody until a family member can pick them up.

The children’s mother, Jessica McCormack, 25, is believed to be the woman that was found dead in a suitcase on the side of a McDonald County highway last week.

Authorities are still investigating her death.

Full Interview from McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall:

ORIGINAL STORY: