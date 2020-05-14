Three local museums to receive $25,000 in funding

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Three local museums are receiving $25,000 in funding.

The Crawford County Commission approved continuing funding for the Crawford County Museum Fund.

The fund was established to assist local museums with operations, funding, and programming.

Between the Crawford County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and county funds set aside, Crawford County Historical Museum, Miners Hall Museum, and Girard History Museum will receive $25,000 each.

Devin Gorman, Executive Director, Crawford Co. Convention And Visitors Bureau, said, “As everybody’s out and ready to do things again, certainly would encourage you to check out local museums if you’re looking for something to do. It should be a good opportunities to still space yourself and learn something maybe about history here locally and as you’re not looking to travel long distances.”

Gorman says one of the requirements to receive funding is having more than 2,000 visitors each year.

He also says these museums are not only an asset to visitors to the county but to locals as well who can see programming and learn the history of Crawford County.