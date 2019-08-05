THREE KILLED IN DWI CRASH IN SPRINGFIELD

Andrew Lynch, 29, now charged with 3 counts of felony murder

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) — (KOLR10) Andrew Lynch, 29, was charged with 3 counts of felony murder based on felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, 1 count felony leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident, and 3 counts DWI resulting in death, for the accident that killed three people on Glenstone and Kearney after a police chase.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Seabert family,” Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a news release.

“We are mourning their loss while trying to unravel the motive that caused Lynch to endanger lives all over Northern Greene County. Prior to any known contact with Law enforcement, Lynch placed multiple lives in jeopardy by driving recklessly at dangerous speeds, nearly running down pedestrians, driving into head-on traffic, and causing multiple crashes.”

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) — Three people have been pronounced dead after a police chase led to a four-vehicle accident on Glenstone and Kearney.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet 2500 hit a 2011 Ford F-150, which was stopped at a red light.

The Chevrolet 2500 “failed to yield to the red light” and hit a 2016 Ford Fusion. This caused the Ford Fusion to be knocked into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

MSHP said the driver of the Ford Fusion, Jamin Seabert, 41, and the two occupants, 19-year-old Braeden Seabert and 39-year-old Kimberly Seabert, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet 2500 suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital.

The two other cars involved in the accident had minor damage.

This crash is under investigation.