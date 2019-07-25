Three Joplin organizations receive funds to continue ministries

JOPLIN, Mo. – Three Joplin organizations that provide services for residents in need, get some helpful funding to continue their ministries.

Each year, the Mercy Health System, which operates a hospital in Joplin, as well as many others across the country, hands out grant money. This year’s total amount is $500,000 to nearly 30 community based organizations that serve children, the elderly, homeless and uninsured people.

In the four state area, that means the Outreach House of Joplin, the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri and Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission all received some of those funds.

The Watered Gardens executive director says his ministry’s share will go toward funding the Forge program, which is designed to help men overcome homelessness and addiction.

“Where a person is in their current level of education and then how to plot a track of education so they can so they can receive their National Career Readiness Certification, we do mock interviews and resume writing and all sorts of Work Readiness and so there’s a lot to this program over 12 to 15 months that these guys go through.” James Whitford, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission Ex. Dir.

Watered Gardens received $22,000, Community Clinic received $12,000, and Outreach House received $7,500.