Three guided tours will be available in January at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

ROGERS, Ark. (KOLR) — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, just east of Rogers, will have three different guided tours on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Enjoy an eventful and adventurous hike at the beginning of the new year with Park Interpreter Chris, who will be discovering the secrets of winter along the Sinking Stream Trail on an easy .5-mile hike.

At 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jim and Diane Gately will stroll through Historic Van Winkle Hollow for a .5-mile hike.

Through the stroll, you’ll learn about the largest state of Arkansas from the 1870s and the Van Winkle Mill.

It’s on the National Register of Historic Places. Please meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead on Hwy 12. The trail is barrier-free.

By two o’clock to three o’clock, Park Interpreter Chris will be on the 1.5-mile moderately severe loop through Shaddox Hollow hills to discover the nature during winter.

Meet at Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on Hwy 303. Remember to bring water and sturdy shoes.

For more information on these adventurous hiking trails, call (479) 789-5000.

Plus check out their website: https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/parks/hobbs-state-park-conservation-area