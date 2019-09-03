Three Die in Traffic Accident on I-44

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police release an update on the crash from yesterday afternoon:

A Silver Toyota Rav-4 was traveling east on Interstate 44 in the 3rd lane, east of Missouri 249. The vehicle stopped in the right lane of traffic and was struck by a white Toyota pickup traveling eastbound.

The driver, Pravash Ojha of Blue Springs Missouri was transported to a local hospital and is stable at this time. A 4-year-old juvenile male was restrained in a car seat and was transported for life threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger, Sraddha Ojha Khanal of Blue Springs Missouri was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. A backseat passenger, Shanta Khanal of Nepal was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. A back-seat passenger, Govinda Khanal of Nepal was pronounced dead at the scene.

All occupants of this vehicle were immediate family. The relationship was young child, father, mother (deceased), grandparents (both deceased).

The crash remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department Crash Team.

Previous story:

On September 3rd, 2019 at 2:55 P.M. Joplin Police Officers were dispatched to an injury crash on Interstate 44 eastbound lanes mile marker 12.8.

The caller advised a vehicle collided with another in the roadway. Multiple injuries were reported to Joplin Police Dispatch.

At this time three fatalities have been reported and two involved persons are in critical condition. Both vehicles appear to have been traveling eastbound on Interstate 44.

Joplin Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team has responded to the scene to investigate. We ask that travelers find an alternate route while the interstate is closed. No names are being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.





Traffic is being diverted this afternoon as authorities work to clean up the area and figure out exactly what happened.

The interstate will be closed for several hours this evening.

I-44 Eastbound is shut down at this time. The detour is listed here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.