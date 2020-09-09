Three covid-19 deaths announced in the Four States on Tuesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Three more covid-19 deaths are reported in the Four State Region.

One was in Labette County, Kansas marking its fourth death, while another was in Benton County, Arkansas — the county’s 60th death. No information was released about those two.

The third death was in Lawrence County, Missouri. The person was in their 60’s and was the county’s third covid-19 death.

A total of 195 people have now died in the Four State Region. More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease in our area. Just over 2,000 are still active.