Three charged in Vernon County murder case

Three people are charged in a Vernon County murder case.

Jason Hallam of Nevada, 38; Donald Million, 40; and Amanda Million, 39, both of Bronaugh, are facing second degree murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Terah Hallam of Nevada.

All three also face charges of second degree assault, second degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. They’re being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Hallam was shot and killed back on July 21st at a Nevada home.

Authorities also found Jason Hallam with a gunshot wound.