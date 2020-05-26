Three arrested following a shooting in southern Delaware Co. over the weekend

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — Three people are arrested following a shooting incident over the weekend in southern Delaware County.

On Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, Delaware County deputies responded to shots fired into an occupied vehicle north of Kansas, Oklahoma at around 9:45 P.M. Dep. Chris Penland and Paul Dudley intercepted the suspects vehicle as the deputies were arriving near the scene.

The suspects, Linda Camarillo (43) and Matthew Isreal (19) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Fong Thao (35) of Westville, Oklahoma, were arrested with 31 grams of methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun.

Matthew Isreal

Fong Thao

Linda Camarillo

In the victim vehicle, there was four occupants, none of which were injured from the shooting. The victims told detectives they were stopped in front of the suspect’s vehicle. When the suspect’s vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle, the suspects began threatening the victims claiming to have “cut them off.” Whey the victims began to drive away, shots were fired.

The suspects claimed to have been at a remote location visiting a friend, but was unable to provide any names. Isreal then claimed to have shot at the ground to ” just to scare the other parties.”

All three suspects are charged with Trafficking Controlled Dangerous Substance, Assault and Batter with a Dangerous Weapon, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Camarillo and Thao were to found to be convicted felons. Bonds were set for Camarillo and Thao at $60,000 and Israel at $45,000.