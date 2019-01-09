Three arrested during drug raid in Columbus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Harley Schmohe [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shirley Morris [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shelly Ledbetter [ + - ]

COLUMBUS, Kan. - A narcotics investigation conducted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Sheriff's investigators leads to a drug raid in Columbus.

A warrant was served by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Columbus Police Department at 103 East Metzler Street around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Harley Schmohe, 37, and Shirley Morris, 63, both of Columbus along with Shelly Ledbetter, 42, of Springdale, Arkansas were arrested at the home.

Schmohe and Ledbetter are both being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Their bond is both set at $5,000.

Morris’ bond has been set at $2,000 on allegations of Possessing Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.