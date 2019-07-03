Three arrested and charged in stolen vehicle incident

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Three people are facing charges in the recovery of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 this morning, Pittsburg Police officers located a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Investigators began surveillance of the vehicle and noticed a female getting into it around 7:00am. She was detained and through more investigation, the vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen, and it had been repainted when it was found.

Carl Powell, II

Jamie Prewett

Mary Thorpe

33 year old Carl Thomas Powell, II of Arcadia, KS is charged with Felony Vehicle Theft and was also arrested on a probation violation warrant. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond.

29 year old Mary Jordan Thorpe of Carthage, MO was also arrested and charged for Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was also arrested for two outstanding felony warrants for Failure to Appear on several former drug charges. She is also being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond.

Lastly, Jamie Lynn Prewett, 44, of Liberal, MO was arrested on an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear from the Frontenac Municipal Court. Prewett was transferred to the Crawford County Jail in lieu of a $435 cash bond.

The vehicle was processed and then returned to its owner. Anyone with information in this case should contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700 or (620) 231-TIPS (8477).