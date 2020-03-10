Three area Salvation Army Centers to combine

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Changes are coming to an area organization that helps the less fortunate throughout Southwest Missouri.

Right now there are Salvation Army Centers in Joplin and Carthage and a Service Extension Unit in Neosho.

But beginning on July first of this year, those three will be consolidated into one office and location, which is the current Joplin location at 320 East 8th Street.

Majors Beckie and Doug Stearns will be retiring from the organization in June and she expects another married couple to take their place a few days later.

But Stearns says donations will stay in which ever community it was raised in.

Major Beckie Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army, said, “The Salvation Army will definitely respect that and that’s where their moneys will go”

Stearns says all of the Salvation Army programs that are currently being offered throughout Southwest Missouri will remain the same.

The new name of the faith based organization will be the Jasper/Newton County Salvation Army Corps.