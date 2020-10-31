Three air carriers submit bids to provide service out of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three airlines are in the running to continue flights out of Joplin in 2021.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “We got three bids. American bid service to Dallas like they did before. We also got a bid from Sky West which is flying under the United code.”

Sky West flights options could include Chicago and Denver. And third bid is Boutique Airline which proposes to fly smaller, turbo props to Dallas.

“And they are flying much smaller aircraft, turbo prop aircraft and they’re proposing to fly to Dallas. They have some code agreements with major airlines, but they’re not a code sharing airline.”

American is currently providing air service in Joplin. But it announced in August that it would temporarily suspend flights, triggering the bidding process to provide essential air service. the bid that’s chosen can receive subsidies from the federal government in return for providing Joplin flights.

“We’re going to do an analysis on everything that we’ve got from them. We’ll do some virtual meetings with those folks and talk about their bids. We have until November 30th to make our recommendation to DOT. Ultimately the decision lies with DOT.”

The new service would likely start in February or March.