MIAMI, Okla. –Thousands of people gathered in Miami for one of the cities biggest events of the year.

Sunday night was the final night of the 11-time ACRA Rodeo of the Year at the Miami Fairgrounds.

The city says around 15,000 people have visited the rodeo over the past three days.

Amanda Davis, Executive Director For Visit Miami Oklahoma, says, “The crowd is huge Saturday night maybe the biggest one we’ve ever had. I think people are ready to get out people are ready to get out and do things. Its just a fun family event.”

She says this event brings in a lot of people from across the four states and helps boost tourism throughout the city.