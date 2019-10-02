Thousands expected to gather for annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days celebration

A Southwest Missouri event notorious for drawing a large crowd is now less than two weeks away.

Sixty to ninety-thousand people will soon be in Mt Vernon for Apple Butter Makin’ Days. Nearly 500 vendor booths will be available for the 53rd annual event this year.

Several non-profits make the apple butter and crafts themselves, so much of the sales go to support those organizations.

“They can make their entire year of fundraising in one weekend, so it’s important for our band, our Cleaning Closet, our FFA — they all raise funds and don’t have to do other fundraising throughout the year,” explained Mt. Vernon Chamber Director Pam Dudley.

All the crafters, artisans, and apple butter makers will kick off festivities around the Lawrence County Courthouse Friday, October 11th from 9 am to 6 pm. The fun will continue Saturday 9 to 6 and Sunday 9 to 4.