Thomas Jefferson students ring in school year with annual traditions

Each year, students go through a series of annual traditions before cracking the books. Among them are speeches from the Head of School and high school seniors greeting students from Pre-K all the way up through high school juniors.

Another tradition is for students in the elementary, lower and high school signing the Honor Code.

“So this morning, we had the flag raising ceremony and it’s an annual tradition so we do it every year. We go out to the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance, and then the seniors address each of the classes and just say ‘good morning’ as a way to kick off the school year,” explained TJ Senior Bella Scutti.

Enrollment at the school is up about five percent from last year.