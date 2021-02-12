Thomas Jefferson students Chinese New Year

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the world’s oldest cultures is celebrating a special event Friday.

February 12th is the beginning of the Chinese New Year. And if you’re wondering, it’s the year of the ox. Students taking Chinese at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School marked the event by learning about Chinese culture and how to write that language on traditional rice paper.

Fang Martin, Chinese Teacher, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, said, “Students got to practice traditional Chinese Calligraphy with me, they were able to use the traditional Chinese brush, the ink, the ink stone and paper to write the word of happiness, particularly that character is for Chinese New Year.”

Martin says she was planning on having the students make and eat traditional Chinese food as well, but says the weather made it too difficult for students to do so this week. She’s hoping to reschedule that fun when the weather gets better.