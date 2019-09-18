Thomas Jefferson students celebrate Constitution Day

It may not be a national holiday, but few events in our history are as significant as Constitution Day.

It was on this date, September 17th, 1787, that the U.S. Constitution was signed in Philadelphia at the Constitutional Convention.

Students at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School have been learning about the document. And, their school is actually named after one of the people who wrote it.

“It’s very important to know about the Constitution because we need to know about America’s history and of how we became a country,” explained fourth grader Phillip Mitchell.

Jefferson and his close friend John Adams helped write the document. But, neither man signed it because both were in Europe at the time it was ratified.