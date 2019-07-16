Thomas Jefferson offers summer enrichment classes to students

JOPLIN, Mo. – Summer enrichment classes at a Joplin area school are underway.

It’s the 13th year for the Thomas Jefferson Summer Discovery Academy. Classes at the school run through this week, and the next two weeks. Many of the students go to TJ, many don’t. Students in classes this week are making lemon volcanoes and trying to learn how to build three-dimensional figures.

“We have classes this week and next week for the rest of the program for students going into pre-Kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade, so for high school students we have essay writing workshops and S.A.T. Prep classes, we have Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten going into jump start classes to kind of get them a little bit of a head on starting school in the fall.” Robert Carlson, Director of Communications

Students in the showtime class will take the week to learn the musical Annie and will present it this weekend.

There are still openings in almost all course offerings next week and the week after. For more information, go to www.tjefferson.org/summer