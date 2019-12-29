Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School holds holiday reception for alumni

JOPLIN, Mo. — Alumni of all ages meet up in Joplin to reminisce about their school years.

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School held a holiday reception for its alumni on Saturday.

Visitors had the chance to eat food, catch up on life activities, and take home a commemorative water bottle.

Many alumni say they look forward to this event to check in on friends and teachers.

Noah Wells, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School 2016 graduate, says, “It’s great to be back here. TJ really is a special community, so I love every time that I get to come home and spend some time here with my friends and connect with teachers that I’ve had relationships with in the past. It’s just great that TJ opens its doors for its alumni to come back and still be involved with the community.”

At the end of the event, a few of the alumni even said that they can’t wait until the next reception is held.