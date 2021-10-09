Thomas Jefferson hosts Enrichment Series

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school is hosting a fun event to get Missouri students interested in learning.

Saturday morning Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School held the first of its Enrichment Series program for kids.

“There’s a way for learning to be fun and engaging for children,” said Michele Dunker, Thomas Jefferson Kindergarten teacher.

Saturday morning was the first class of the monthly Enrichment series at Thomas Jefferson this semester.

The school had different fall themed activities for each age group.

Kindergarten and first grade students learned about the skeletal system and how it protects vital organs.

“They think they’re playing and really they’re learning and our purpose in the early grades is to have hands on. We say all the time tell me I forget, teach me I remember, but if you show me and involve me I’ll learn,” said Dunker.

Kids were solving math problems, writing and creating vertebrae out of pasta.

“It was also fun because we rolled the dice and they make us count and we added all these accessories and they went down to the floor, which I thought was fun,” said Asher Cullers, Thomas Jefferson first grade student.

Third through fifth graders worked on a stem challenge where they had to save a survivor stranded on a desert island.

“I made like a contraption so the alligators would be busy with that one because its also sticky. So if they realize its fake they would try to go back, but since its super sticky they cant get their hands off it,” said Ilys Herrera, Royal Heights fourth grader.

Thomas Jefferson will be hosting another enrichment event in December.

The event is open to kids ages three up to fifth grade.

Click here to register.