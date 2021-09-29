Thomas Jefferson expands its robotics program to younger students

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school is giving students a taste of STEM programs earlier.

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School is expanding its robotics program. They are now offering the program to younger students to get them interested in the STEM field.

“Robotics is fun, robotics is awesome. And I think that a lot of other kids should try and do it or at least see if they enjoy it,” said Shayaan Anis, 11th grader.

Thomas Jefferson is now offering more robotics classes for students.

The school expanded the program and even offer a robotics course for first graders.

“It’s always quite difficult, quite challenging but its always extremely rewarding. So I feel like this class has taught me a lot about my thought process, time management and overall just managing tasks and how to work them. That’s the biggest takeaway I’ve had from this class,” said Anis.

Students get a chance to draw, write code and build robots.

“It’s definitely influenced what I want to do in life. And especially looking more towards technological careers and the robotics field,” said Anis.

Three students built a robot in four days and plan on using it to interact with others they cant see during the pandemic.

“It will be able to go to other kids in lower schools rooms, hopefully push buttons on the elevator and just drive around,” said Marley Flanagan, 8th Grader.

Students say this class has helped them solve problems.

“Having to deal with so many challenges you can apply that concept on a larger scale and basically on anything academically or in your life,” said Abhijith Jenkins, Senior.

The school says about 15% of middle school and high school students are participating in robotics.

“We’ve been surprised how many students are interested in doing it. Its just fun to be able to learn the programming language and solve a real problem,” said Robert Carlson, Robotics and Applied Programming Teacher.

The robotics course is an elective class for students.

All the students tell me this program is helping them prepare for the future.