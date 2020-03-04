This Week’s Weather

(KSNF/KODE) – This time of year temperatures for highs usually hover around the middle to upper 50s, but this week is a little different. Six out of the next seven days will have highs above average and into the 60s.

While clouds are in the area for today (Wednesday) that won’t keep the temperatures from reaching the middle to lower 60s later this afternoon. Sunshine will return for tomorrow (Thursday). The only drop in temps will be around late Thursday into Friday with highs closer to average in the middle 50s. The cooler air won’t spark any precipitation and skies should be fairly clear for Friday.

An upper level ridge is allowing for these warmer temperatures and sunshine to be possible for the rest of this week. The Four States isn’t the only spot seeing warmer air. This ridiging pattern in the upper atmosphere will help temperatures warm to above average from the West to the Great Lakes region.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t come until late Sunday and continues into Monday. Could see a few spots of showers and even some thunderstorms. However, highs still remain in the 60s with sunshine on the return for Tuesday.