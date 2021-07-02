This month is “National Make a Difference to Children Month” here are some ways to get involved

JOPLIN, MO – July is “National Make a Difference to Children Month.”

The founder says there are four key ways to help the children in your life.

That includes supporting a group that serves children, asking lawmakers to pass bills that are good for kids, and encouraging others to get involved with kids as well.

It can be as simple as doing something, anything constructive, with a child.

“Many kids, just having some adult pay attention to them uh is a huge impact. Unfortunately many kids especially during the summer can be neglected and left alone.” Says Matt Stewart, Children’s Ctr.

If you want more ideas to get involved, check out the link below.

http://www.kimratz.com/madtc100+.html