“This is Huge!” J.F.D. and J.P.D. React After “Proposition B” Passes

JOPLIN– A big win for The Joplin Police and Fire Departments tonight after “Proposition B” is approved by voters.
“We’re just truly appreciative of the citizens for their continued support of public safety. We’re not going to let them down. A big thank you, a huge one. This is huge.”Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson.
“Thank you to the citizens of Joplin for your continued support of your police officers and firefighters. I also want to thank everyone that worked on this effort to include City Staff, the Citizens Task Force, the F.O.P. and the I.A.F.F. This is another example of how great Joplin truly is.”Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart.