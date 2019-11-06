“This is Huge!” J.F.D. and J.P.D. React After “Proposition B” Passes

(KNWA) -- A man was stabbed to death Monday at a Maryland Popeyes after what appears to have been an argument over the restaurant’s re-released chicken sandwich, police said.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed outside the restaurant around 7p.m., Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a news conference Monday. He had been in line for a chicken sandwich when he and another man got into an argument, which spilled onto the street, Donelan said. Police believe the argument began over someone cutting in line.