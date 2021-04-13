Third Thursday to return April 15th

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fans of Joplin’s Third Thursday don’t have much longer to wait for the return of the big event.

Preparations are underway to launch the 2021 season this Thursday, April 15th. It’s the first time the Main Street gathering will be held in more than a year. The pandemic shut it down in 2020, and will continue to affect how it’s held this year.

Masks and social distancing are recommended. Vendors will be spaced out, and live music will be limited to one stage at 6th and Main.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “We’ve got a DJ on the 100 block and then one of the radio stations is playing at the 3rd Street where we usually have live music as well. Kind of minimizing performances a little bit.”

Third Thursday runs from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Joplin.