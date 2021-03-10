Third Thursday to return April 15

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s an annual tradition in downtown Joplin that took the season off last year due to the pandemic. Now Third Thursday is coming back.

The season is set to kick off in about a month. And that launch can’t come soon enough for some people.

Brian Cole, Beast & Barrel, said, “We’re still on our first month.”

So the staff at Beast and Barrel is hitting a lot of firsts. And they’re looking forward to adding Third Thursday to the list.

“We’re psyched to be a part of that for sure.”

The event will likely put thousands of potential customers walking past their front door. Getting back to that monthly tradition is a goal for Lori Haun with the Downtown Joplin Alliance.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “I think it’s going to be a good turnout – I think it will be a fun time to bring people back downtown.”

The pandemic put Third Thursday on hiatus in 2020. And it will continue to affect how the event operates with the return in 2021.

“We’ll be limiting the number of vendors the first few months and spreading everybody out. We’re going to be encouraging masks and hand santizer and that sort of thing.”

Haun hopes the return of Third Thursday will help to rebuild a sense of community that’s been hard to find the past year.

“The last year has been really hard on so many different levels. It’s been divisive in so many ways and so we just think it’s a really good opportunity for people to come together and celebrate being one, you know, being Joplin together.”

The Downtown Joplin Alliance is working on the details of the April event. Workers point say they’ll delay the return of some of the normal entertainment to try to lower the risks of large crowds in a single area. The Third Thursday season will kick off on April 15th.