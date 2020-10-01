Third Thursday in the works for October

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are underway for Joplin’s Third Thursday in October. The Downtown Joplin Alliance is planning a scaled back version for next month.

The majority of the Third Thursday events have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say for this month’s event, they will have food trucks on the street and it will be more focused on the businesses in downtown.

Lori Haun, Executive Director For Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “The biggest thing is that its spread throughout downtown. so instead of everything being focused on Main Street. We aren’t closing any streets so it’s all happening in the individual businesses and sidewalks and it allows for plenty of social distancing..”

Stores will also be extending hours for the event. Third Thursday is scheduled for October 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.