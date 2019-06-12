Third petition rejected on new law in Missouri banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy

Missouri’s top election official rejects a third petition for a public vote on a new law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

Ashcroft rejected two similar petitions last week. The ACLU of Missouri and Joplin businessman David Humphreys filed the petitions to put the law on the 2020 ballot in hopes that voters will overturn it. Ashcroft cited a provision in the Missouri constitution that prohibits referendums on “laws necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety” in his decision to reject the petitions.

The eight-week abortion ban takes effect August 28th and was signed by Governor Mike Parson in May.

A court hearing on lawsuits to block the ban are scheduled for next week.

