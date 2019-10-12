Third Annual Native Health Fair provides resources to local tribes

Locals learn about the many services available in the Northeast Oklahoma community at the tirrd annual Native Health Fair.

Northeastern Tribal Health System put on the event in Miami bringing out organizations in Ottawa and Delaware Counties. It was open to everyone, however they are catering to the Native American population.

Representatives who came out include nursing homes, domestic violence facilities, hospice, and more.

“I think just the more information we can get out, the better we are. Education is key and that always helps,” explained Patient Services Supervisor Jennifer Wofford.

There were also free flu shots given out and a free lunch for all to enjoy.