GIRARD, Kan. — Things got a little festive this weekend in Southeast Kansas.

Businesses throughout Girard decked the halls for the city’s first Christmas in July.

Some small businesses often notice a decrease in sales during the summer months due to people often traveling out of town.

So businesses in Girard decided to work with the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, and host their own Christmas in July, to promote local business.

Jessica Riper, Girard Area Chamber of Commerce Exec. Director, says, “It get’s people out and about, obviously with Covid there was a slowdown with a lot of our retail businesses and people are just starting to get out and about, they’re really excited to come to any kind of event.”

Carrie Smith, Painted Barrels Co-Owner, says, “Traffic all day and Saturday too, the town’s very supportive of the community, met a lot of new people so it’s brought lots of new people in.”

Participants were able to stop by the chamber of commerce office and pick up coupons off of a Christmas tree.

Organizers hope to bring back the event next year.