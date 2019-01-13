Thin Red Line K9 Fundraiser Video

WEBB CITY, MO - A Carl Junction High School organization is trying to help veterans this weekend.

As a part of their service learning challenge for this year, Carl Junction's Destination Imagination "Birkencrocs" is holding a silent auction fundraiser for thin red line k-9 at Hershey's Ice Cream.Thin Red Line K-9 is a program through compass quest that provides trained service dogs to disabled veterans. The goal of the fundraiser is to have enough money to help pay for the training, feeding, and medical bills for the dogs. Even though this is part of their challenge, the "Birkencrocs" are more than happy to help others.

"It feels incredible. I just love being able to help people and i'm pretty sure my entire group does. We just love the idea of being able to help in some small way." says Destination Imagination Madison Patrick

If you missed out on the silent auction today, it will continue tomorrow. Hershey's Ice Cream plans on giving a portion of their proceeds from their sales Sunday to the fundraiser.