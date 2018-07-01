KXAN - Richard Overton is no stranger to making headlines.

The oldest surviving world war two veteran and oldest man alive in the US even met President Obama a few years ago.

But this is one story he wishes he wasn't part of.

As Candy Rodriguez reports, somebody stole money out of his bank account.

"Washington, California they come from everywhere." said Richard Overton the veteran.

He's one of the best-known...

"They just want to see me." said Richard Overton the veteran.

And cherished people in Austin.

"Yup." said Richard Overton the veteran.

We're talking about Richard Overton, the World War 2 veteran and oldest-living man in the country.

But sadly, Overton's family says someone stole his money.

"It's a shock. It hurts. It hurts tremendously." said Volma Overton a cousin.

It was this week, Volma Overton says he discovered someone used Richard's personal account to buy several savings bonds.

"I don't know how they got his social security number and how they got his personal checking account number but those things they have." said Volma Overton a cousin.

Volma wouldn't say how much money was taken but called it a "significant amount."

"My mind goes up and down the gamut from A to Z of who it might be, but it could be someone in a foreign country." said Volma Overton a cousin.

When asked his thoughts on the potential of it being someone close to the 112-year-old veteran, he said:

"It'd be terrible to know somebody who's been that close to him have used him like that." said Volma Overton a cousin.

He hopes this will serve as a warning to others.

Candy Rodriguez, KXAN news.

One silver lining is the account used to pay for Overton's home health care has not been touched.

