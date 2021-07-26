FRANKLIN, Kan. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a quilt?

Sunday afternoon kicked off the first of six presentations celebrating the Amazon Army Women’s March at the Miner’s Hall Museum.

In 1921, 6,000 women made the historic march to protest the unfair labor practices many of their loved ones were forced to endure in local coal mines.

Sunday’s presentation focused on the internationally recognized quilts made by women in Emporia around the same time as the March.

Deborah Divine, Presenter, says, “Women haven’t been given much of the historic background. I think it’s important to understand all the things that creative people, men and women, do or did back in the day.”

New presentations will be happening every month at the Miner’s Hall Museum.

