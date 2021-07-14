There will be mail in voting happening in Cherokee County this month

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS – Advanced voting for next month’s special election in Cherokee County is now open.

Mail-in ballots have been sent to voters who requested them.

Those ballots must be mailed back to the courthouse and postmarked by August 3rd.

Votes will be accepted and counted as long as they arrive by August 6th.

There’s only one question on the ballot, whether to approved a proposed $14,750,000 bond for the Columbus School District.

“It’s a security reason more than anything, they want to update the central school and move 7th and 8th grade students up to the high school.” Says Kyle Rennie, Cherokee County Clerk.

Residents can physically take their ballots to the election office in Columbus.

July 26th is the last day to apply for a mail in ballot.

On Tuesday the 27th, advanced in-person voting will begin at the county courthouse.