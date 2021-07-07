There has been a jump in crashes over the holiday weekend

JOPLIN, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol saw a jump in crashes and deaths over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

“Troop D” responded to 66 crashes, where 2 people were killed and 27 were injured.

Last year, there were 58 accidents, 0 fatalities and 23 injuries.

Troopers also saw an increase in DWI arrests, with 29 people arrested compared to 12 last year.

“Last year during July 4th holiday we were kind of in the midst of COVID so there were still a lot of lockdowns and shutdowns. This year I feel like we are still seeing a little bit of that. Maybe not as many people getting together and traveling although the traffic highways were pretty congested this year.” Says Sam Carpenter, MSHP Public Information Officer.

Troopers also responded to two boating accidents, one resulting in one person being injured.