Theft in Riverton causes concern; advice from authorities

RIVERTON, Kan. – Theft in Riverton is causing some concern among residents and authorities have some advice.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says they see trends with warmer weather and more reports of theft. They are telling the community to make sure they are locking their homes and vehicles at night, and keeping all valuables in a safe spot. They also recommend to take photos of serial numbers on items like vehicles and firearms. That can help get their property back.

“Those pictures are hugely beneficial to us during the investigation. And it increases the opportunities to recover that and get it returned to the rightful owner.” David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff

Sheriff Groves adds if you happen to see any suspicious activity, to report it.

You can reach their office at 620-429-3897.