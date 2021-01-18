Theft impacts local program

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Neosho and Joplin communities band together to help the Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 states following a recent robbery.

Overnight the organization’s garage was broken into and 2 of their new chainsaws were stolen. The equipment loss and damage totaled about $1,500.The chainsaws are used by the students for work therapy and to cut wood and timber that helps them pay for their room and board while in a 12 month program. After the reported theft, incident Mowers Pro Plus, Lowes, and other equipment businesses reached out and donated new chainsaws for the center.

Jason Davis Intake Director Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 states, said, “Newton County and Jasper County are supportive of the ministry knowing that we’re trying to help overcome life struggles and getting them the resources here that they need to put them back out on the streets clean and sober so you know it’s really heart warming to know that so many people are being respective to that.”

The organization will be updating its security systems.