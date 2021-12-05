The world is remembering Kansas Senator Bob Dole

WICHITA, Kan. — The world is remembering former Kansas Senator and World War II veteran, Bob Dole.

His wife, Elizabeth, announced on Twitter that Dole passed away in his sleep Sunday at the age of 98.

Back in February Dole announced he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole enlisted in the United States Army in 1942 and was injured in Italy in 1945, receiving two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Dole served in Congress for more than three decades and spent 27 years serving on AG Committees in the House and the Senate.

In 1977 Dole joined with Democrat George McGovern to reform the food stamp program now known as SNAP.

“He made it a much better program and a program that would work going forward. Bob Dole was a master at working with people from the other party. Not giving up everything, but coming up with a compromise,” said Bob Beatty, Political Analyst.

Dole ran for President three times, winning the Republican Nomination in 1996.