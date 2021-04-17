The Wildcat Glades Friends Group brings out local young engineers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of young engineers spent the Saturday afternoon learning about stem and nature.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group held a program called Natures Engineers.

The event taught kids how some animals, like beavers and woodpeckers, build their homes.

15 kids from ages 7 to 12 years old also had hands on opportunities to build their own bridges with yarn, string, and popsicle sticks.

They also helped build a bridge that can go across shoal creek.

Lauren Copple, Wildcat Glades Friends Group Natural Program Coordinator, says, “To be honest this was something that I was gearing towards those kids maybe like the road blocks or the Minecraft because they’re actually going to be building themselves and giving those kids something they enjoy doing and pulling them into nature and getting them excited about coming out to wildcat.”

Next month Wildcat Glades will be having their first outdoor hiking basics class.

Students will be able to hike the entire four mile trail while learning what essentials you need to bring while hiking like the types of shoes to wear, and safety tips.

The event is open to kids ages 7 through 12.

The free class will be held on May 8 from 1 P.M.- 3 P.M.

If you plan on attending wear sturdy shoes, and bring a water bottle.