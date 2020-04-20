The week of April 20th is National Work Zone Awareness Week

MISSOURI — April 20th through April 24th is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

MoDOT is using the occasion to try and convince motorists to slow down, especially since work zones are in full swing on show-me state highways.

According to MoDOT, 18 people lost their lives last year in work zone crashes in Missouri.

Not only are the work zones potentially dangerous for drivers, they can be deadly for the people who make their living inside them like construction workers.

One way to make roads safer is for motorists to buckle up and put cell phones away until they reach their destination.

There may be fewer cars and trucks on Missouri roads, but that doesn’t mean drivers shouldn’t be aware of their surroundings